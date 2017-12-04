An Australian politician has made history as the first ever Member of Parliament to propose in the House of Representatives.

Tim Wilson, the Liberal MP for Goldstein, fought back tears as he popped the question to his boyfriend Ryan Bolger on the floor of the House as a bill paving the way for equal marriage was introduced.

Turning to address his long-term partner the during the parliamentary debate on Monday (December 4), Mr Wilson said: “In my first speech I defined our bond by the ring that sits on both of our left hands – that they are the answer to the questions we cannot ask.

“So there is only one thing left to do: Ryan Patrick Bolger, will you marry me?”

Mr Bolger immediately responded ‘yes’, to rapturous applause from the MPs assembled in the chamber.

The proposal was noted for the record as house speaker Rob Mitchell told Mr Wilson: “That was a ‘yes’, a resounding ‘yes’. Congratulations, well done mate.”

It was later confirmed by the Australian House of Representatives’ Twitter account that Mr Wilson’s proposal made him the first ever Member to pop the question on the floor of the House.

Update: We’ve dug through Hansard and @timwilsoncomau appears to be the first ever Member to propose on the floor of the House. pic.twitter.com/NLGLxpYIrm — Australian House of Representatives (@AboutTheHouse) December 4, 2017

The heartwarming display came as Australian politicians debated same-sex marriage legislation in the wake of the results of the country’s postal vote on the issue, which saw an overwhelming 61.6% of voters back equality.

It is hoped a bill to legalise equal marriage will be passed by Christmas, paving the way for the first same-sex marriages in early 2018.

