An Australian teacher has allegedly been fired from a school after coming out as gay.

Craig Campbell was working as a substitute teacher at South Coast Baptist College in Rockingham which he had ppeviously attended as a student himself, 9News reports.

Campbell claims the school removed him from its roster after he told senior staff he was in a long-term relationship with another man.

Speaking to LGBT newspaper OUTinPerth, Campbell reveals he decided to come out to senior staff after he was spotted at a wedding with his partner by students.

“We went to my aunt’s wedding, and there were three kids from my school in the back of the room,” he said. “It got to this point where I was like, ‘I can’t hide this anymore.'”

Campbell said that colleagues were also questioning him after seeing a photo he posted on social media, which led him to tell his department head about the relationship.

“I told them I was in a relationship, and obviously this is something that I believe is fine from both a moral and a theological standpoint.”

However, he later found out from colleagues that he’d been removed from the list of approved substitute teachers at the school.

South Coast Baptist College principal Des Mitchel claimed the school was on a “respectful journey of understanding” on the issue, before stating that gay relationships go against the school community’s beliefs.

“Young people are naturally inquisitive,” he said. “The image he posted created interest in his personal life, including his sexuality. I shared with him that, at present, there is an inconsistency with his beliefs on sexuality and the college’s beliefs.”

The news comes just one week after Australia voted for equal marriage.

