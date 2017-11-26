Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has told his Parliament they have to legalise same-sex marriage before breaking for Christmas.

Following Australia’s vote for equal marriage last week, the country’s Parliament are said to begin a debate on the matter on November 27.

However, this will leave just two sittings for the Australian government to pass the bill before Christmas, BBC News reports.

Despite the tight deadline, Prime Minister Turnbull is determined to pass the ruling and has told party members that any delays could affect their Christmas holiday.

The country’s postal vote, which ran for almost two months, saw 61.6% of Australians vote for equal marriage.

On the day of the results, November 15, numerous same-sex couples got engaged in celebration.

