Avril Lavigne has been around for almost two decades and we can’t deal.

The legendary pop star first rose to fame when she topped the charts around the world with her debut single Complicated, which was taken from her album Let Go. The record became one of the best selling female albums of all time, with a whopping 17 million copies sold.

She remained at the top of her game with her sophomore album Under My Skin, and her third, The Best Damn Thing, cemented her as one of the most formidable acts of the noughties. While further albums failed to achieve the same success, their quality remained the same.

After being struck with Lyme disease, Avril was forced to take some time away from the spotlight, but she’s since returned and has promised to unveil new music in the near future.To celebrate the star turning 33, we’ve decided to take a look back at her best ever singles:

Girlfriend

One of the most unexpected releases from a pop star in living memory, Avril transformed herself from a teenage rebel into an unapologetic pop princess in just three minutes and forty eight seconds.

The single stormed to the top of the charts around the world. Its anthemic chorus and rapped middle-eight echoed Hey Mickey, and almost a decade later it’s not aged in the slightest. Sure, it’s certainly not deep – in fact, it’s probably total trash, but in the best way.

I’m With You

While previous singles Complicated and Sk8er Boi won her over an army of younger fans, it wasn’t until this adult-contemporary crossover smash was unveiled that people began to respect Avril as an artist that might stick around. If you’ve not walked down a street alone and night and recreated the video in your head then you’re a liar.

Rock N Roll

It’s an absolute crime that this failed to achieve the success it deserved. For years Avril’s been criticised for not acting her age, and she decided to hit back in the best way she knows how – with a f**king stormer of a pop song. It’s utterly bonkers, and everything we needed from her.

What The Hell

Avril followed the formula of her track Girlfriend with her 2010 single ,What The Hell. While she was once again blasted by some critics who told her to grow up, in our opinion we see nothing immature about a 27-year-old woman singing about wanting to date a bunch of guys rather than being held down. It’s the go-to post-breakup bop to soundtrack your return to singledom.

“You say that I’m messing with your head boy, when I’m messing in your bed. Yeah, I am messing with your head when I’m messing with you in bed,” is so totally wrong, but so right.

My Happy Ending

This should have been the lead single from Under My Skin, and we’ll never forgive whoever at her label that stopped that from happening. One of her most recognisable singles, the break-up anthem perfectly encompasses the melodramatic teenage phase every single one of us went through at the same age.

Smile

We maintain that had this been released when she was riding high with The Best Damn Thing, this would have gone on to become one of her biggest smashes. Featuring the best chorus of her career, Smile is a glorious ode to meeting a new guy and falling in love, and its sugary sweet chorus still gives us such an undeniable rush.

Give U What U Like

While she’s best known for her bratty pop bangers, Avril shines most when she puts pen to paper and writes a heart-wrenching ballad. Give You What You Like explores themes of sex, love and loneliness, and sees her singing about only being able to find temporary love through meaningless physical relationships. It’s haunting, and showcases a side of the pop star that the public desperately need to see more of.

When You’re Gone

Honestly, if this isn’t your drunk karaoke song at a wedding then what are you doing with you life? Although, it bears a mention that the acoustic version – recorded for the single release – is about 57% better.

Hot

The Best Damn Thing divided fans upon its release, but for us, it low-key remains her best record. It’s a relentless ride of joyous pop rock from start to finish that lurches from one extreme to the other, and Hot’s innuendo-laden lyrics helped it stand out on the album, all while Avril’s tongue remained firmly stuck in her cheek.

Complicated

What else do we need to say about Complicated other than it remains an absolute pop classic. She completely blew the then-pop landscape apart, and helped the rise of fellow pop rockers like Michelle Branch and Ashlee Simpson.

We have so much to thank it for, basically.

Finally – notable album tracks that deserved to be singles: Things I’ll Never Say (Let Go), Alone (Girlfriend B-side) and Contagious (Best Damn Thing)