Having already mastered the art of self-expression through the medium of sneakers, Axel Arigato is now expanding their product range by adding clothing to their collection.

As a self-described modern brand, it would only make sense for them to expand their talents to the world of apparel, and this new capsule includes six modern essentials such as hoodies, sweatshirts, trousers, t-shirts and more.

The design of the collection ties in with the minimalist aesthetic of the brand. Hence, the use of a simple and chic colour palette with four signature colours available. The minimal aesthetic allows the use of print on the garment to showcase itself, and the iconic Japanese branding is used throughout the collection.

Creative Director, Max Svärdh shared his excitement, saying: “I love working with drops, because it allows me to experiment and play around with concepts on a smaller scale. Among the key pieces is the hoodie which I believe really embodies where we want to be within clothing”

The new collection is available from today (16 March) with prices ranging from £70 to £145. It will be sold exclusively in the Axel Arigato London Store and online at axelarigato.com.



