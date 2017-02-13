Awards Season with Attitude, sponsored by discoverlosangeles.com.

As well as the Grammys last night (12th February), there was also the star-studded British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards.

The nostalgic Hollywood musical, La La Land, led the pack with 11 nominations and left with 4 of them.

Full list of winners below:

Best Film: La La Land

Director: La La Land

Leading actress: Emma Stone – La La Land

Leading actor: Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Cinematography: La La Land

Original Screenplay: Manchester By The Sea

Supporting actor: Dev Patel – Lion

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Special visual Effects: The Jungle Book

Animated Film: Kubo And The Two Strings

Supporting Actress: Viola Davis – Fences

Adapted Screenplay: Lion – Luke Davies

Film not in the english Language: Son Of Saul

Documentary: 13th – Ava DuVernay

Production Design: Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them – Stuart Craig, Anna A Pinnock

Editing: Hacksaw Ridge – John Gilbert

British Short Film: Home – Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell

British Short animation: A Love Story – Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King

Well done to all the winners!

