The Great British Bake Off finally makes its move to Channel 4 next week. While most viewers will be on the lookout for differences from the much-loved BBC incarnation of the show, we think we’re going to find ourselves distracted by two of the contestants.

Ahead of the show’s launch, we were treated to a peek at some of the twelve contestants who will be competing to be crowned the nation’s best baker.

The youngest contestant is 19-year-old Liam Charles, whose nickname is ‘Cake Boy’. Liam says that he wants to make baking a more acceptable hobby for young men of his age, defying the advice given by the High School Musical classic ‘Stick to the Status Quo’.

He may have made it all the way to Bake Off, but Liam hasn’t had the best luck in other baking competitions. In 2015, he was beat into second place in the ‘Great Rainbow Bake-off’ competition at his school to commemorate LGBT PRide month. Liam’s double chocolate cake was bested by a pink triangle cake which read ‘Lesbians Do Exist’.

Hopefully Liam has better luck on Bake Off.

Elsewhere, openly gay Edinburgh native Tom also caught our eye.

The 29-year-old Scot often makes shortbread for family and friends, and he lives with his partner David. He was taught to bake as a child by his mother, who worked as a home economics teacher.

The competition hasn’t started yet, but we already know who we’re rooting for.

The Great British Bake Off starts next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.

