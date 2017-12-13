Great British Bake Off contestant Tom Hetherington to win the hearts of viewers around the country when he stepped into the tent on the Channel 4 baking competition earlier this year.

Sadly, all that exposure can come at a price, and the reality star has been forced to respond after a series of nude photos purportedly of himself began circulating online this week.

Luckily, he did it in the best way possible.

After a fan asked him to confirm whether the pictures in question were real, Tom denied they were of him – and he had the receipts to prove it.

“I’m sorry to break it to you but the photos aren’t me,” the 29-year-old Scot replied.

Offering a an extensive and sassy list of reasons why, he added: “1) I don’t have a pierced nipple. 2) After a year of solid baking I definitely don’t have a six pack.

“3) I would never wear a shirt or a belt that hideous.”

So there you have it; a nude photo denial to go down with the best of them. You can all stop frantically typing into your search engines now…

