In June 2010 and at the age of just 20, Sergei Polunin became the youngest principal dancer in history of The Royal Ballet.
Less than two years later, the Ukrainian-born prodigy dubbed the greatest dancer of his generation shocked the dance world when he quit the company amid reports of hard partying and drug-use.
Dubbed the “bad boy of ballet”, Polunin continued to perform in Russia while moving into contemporary dance and also the world of acting, while his stunning turn in a David LaChapelle-direct dance video for Hozier’s ‘Take Me to Church’ won him legions of new fans.
The 27-year-old’s tumultuous life story is at the centre of a new documentary directed by Steven Cantor, Dancer, and it’s a story that Sergei candidly discusses in Attitude’s new April issue, available to download and in shops now.
More stories:
Former porn star reveals industry stigma around doing both gay and straight porn
Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell comes out as he reveals he’s set to marry boyfriend