Australian bank ANZ started a new ad campaign that is celebrating same-sex relationships.

The heartwarming advert encourages gay couples to keep holding went viral online. The #HoldTight video features same-sex couples holding hands then letting go at the judgment of others.

The ad come after the bank did a survey which showed more than half of gay Australians feel uncomfortable about showing affection with their partners in public.

However, by the end of the video there is a shift of empowerment as couples are seen gripping each others hands in the face of passersby’s judgment.

On the banks website it states that the campaign is part of their “ongoing commitment to the values of diversity, inclusion and respect.”

Watch the ad here:

