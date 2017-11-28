We always had Barbie down as a progressive kinda gal, so its come as no surprise that the iconic fashionista has come out in support of marriage equality.

The legendary doll, which has launched by Mattel way back in 1959 has been papped in a series of t-shirts declaring her support for the right of gay couples to marry.

In pictures shared on the official Barbie Style Instagram page, Barbie was seen sporting a “Love Wins” t-shirt as she brunched with a a doll of US fashion blogger Aimee Song, who creates the garments in real life.

Alongside the picture, a caption read: “Proud to wear this “Love Wins” shirt with @songofstyle! “Did you know that her exclusive t-shirts benefit different causes and non-profits?

“Such an inspiring initiative and fabulous few days I have spent with Aimee, she’s a doll!”

The move comes two years after Barbie-manufacturers Mattel were praised for including a little boy in a progressive new Barbie TV advert that helped break down decades of gender stereotyping associated with the iconic doll – click here to check it out.

