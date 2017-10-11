There appears to be a new trend when it comes to sportsman celebrating a win.

Earlier this week, an Italian football player stripped down to his pants on the pitch, and now an American baseball player is following suit.

Right fielder Josh Reddick was so excited after his team beat the Boston Reds in the American League Division Series that he decided to tear off his clothes and show off his american flag-themed pants.

His Houston Astros teammates then proceeded to soak the player in bottles of champagne in the changing rooms, you know, as you do.

Take a look below: