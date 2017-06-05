A Canadian baseball player who was suspended after using an anti-gay slur against an opponent has donated his salary to two LGBT+ organisations.

Kevin Pillar, who plays for the Toronto Blue Jays, called Jason Motte of the Atlanta Braves a ‘faggot’ after he was struck out by Motte’s pitch during a game last month (May 17).

After the game, Pillar apologised for his ‘inappropriate language’ in a statement that read: “Last night, following my at-bat in the 7th inning, I used inappropriate language towards Braves pitcher Jason Motte,” he wrote.

“By doing so I had just helped extend the use of a word that has no place in baseball, in sports or anywhere in society today. I’m completely and utterly embarrassed and feel horrible to have put the fans, my teammates and the Blue Jays organization in this position. I have apologized personally to Jason Motte, but also need to apologize to the Braves organization and their fans, and most importantly, to the LGBTQ community for the lack of respect I displayed last night.

Pillar’s team, the Blue Jays, said that they were “extremely disappointed” in his behaviour in a statement. “We know Kevin to be a respectful, high-character individual who we hope will learn from this situation and continue to positively contribute and live up to our values on and off the field,” the Blue Jays said at the time.

In response to the incident, Pillar has donated his salary to two LGBT+ organisations in Canada – PFLAG and You Can Play, which supports LGBT+ sports players, and stressed that the donations aren’t just a PR move.

“It’s not lip service,” said Pillar of the donations. “It’s easy to come out and make your apologies and hope people forget, but I meant what I said when I said hopefully I’ll be made an example of. My actions didn’t just affect me, they affected this organization as well, and between me and the organization, we’re going to do our part.”

Pillar said he’d be willing to take part in Pride celebrations as part of his apology: “There are still some things that are going to be done. My actions didn’t just affect me, they affected this organization as well, and between me and the organization, we’re going to do our part.”

