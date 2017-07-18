A BBC weatherman decided to deliver a sickening twist on his usual forecast on Sunday (July 16) with an incredible drag-themed weather report.

The BBC’s Owain Wyn Evans brought a smile to his online followers’ faces as he marked International Drag Day with a special forecast that included references to drag lingo and some of the best queens to grace the RuPaul’s Drag Race stage.

“Now that sunshine Charlie Hides behind all of this cloud for a time, but we’ll be saying ‘Hieeee’ to blue skies as we head into the afternoon”, Owain quipped.

It’s #InternationalDragDay! How many drag references can you count in this forecast? 💅🏻 pic.twitter.com/uPRRmSTEvw — Owain Wyn Evans (@OwainWynEvans) July 16, 2017

The short clip, which had been retweeted over 2,500 times on Twitter by Tuesday morning (July 18), even garnered the approval of RuPaul herself.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the legedary drag star joked: “Owain, you are the winner of this week’s challenge.”

Owain, you are the winner of this week’s challenge. You have won a gift certificate from https://t.co/ab4qKTLmCB https://t.co/F41vK1GT7I — RuPaul (@RuPaul) July 16, 2017

Owain, Shantay you stay.

