There’s been a fair bit of hype surrounding new gay Beach Rats, and there’s plenty of reasons as to ehy why.

The acclaimed gay drama, set to hit UK cinemas this Friday (November 23), tells the story of a troubled teen named Frankie (Harris Dickinson) who secretly surfs gay websites for sex with older men while hiding his sexuality from his friends and girlfriend.

If you’d expect a gay film with a plot like that to come with number of steamy scenes, you’d be right – and there’s some full-frontal action from rising British star Dickinson.

Some of the clips that have made their way onto the internet are too revealing to show, but there are still some that give a glimpse of Harris in, erm, action…

Speaking to Attitude earlier this year, 21-year-old Harris discussed the pressure his closeted character faces in Eliza Hittman’s angsty drama.

“It comes from expectations created around him,” he explained. “Frankie’s assimilated this idea of masculinity from all his friends, and strikes up a heterosexual relationship because that’s the ‘right thing to do’ in society.”

Londoner Harris, who started performing started at a young age after attending the Raw Talent Academy, adds that the complexity of Frankie’s internal struggle in Beach Rats first attracted him to the role.

“There has to be a predicament they have to overcome because it allows you to dive into something that is unresolved, something very interesting.

With Beach Rats, it was apparent how much pressure is involved in the character of Frankie and how much toxicity builds inside himself as a result of repressing his inner identity and sexuality.

“That was something intriguing and tragic to try to portray.”

