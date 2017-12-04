Luke Evans gave his fans an early Christmas gift over the weekend.

The Beauty and the Beast actor took to Instagram to show off his progress at the gym after a workout, but his arms were the last thing his followers ended up looking at.

Turns out the Hollywood hunk hadn’t noticed the rather, ahem, noticeable bulge he was displaying in his grey joggers.

He captioned the snap: “December 1st. White rabbits, white rabbits, white rabbits! Have a great day people! ”

Oh, we will.

Friday December 1st. White rabbits, white rabbits, white rabbits! Have a great day people! 💫 pic.twitter.com/U0lYXn9N3t — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) December 1, 2017

After seeing the reaction, Evans responded: “Never met such a dirty minded bunch!”

The hunk, who came out in an interview with The Advocate at 22, has managed to keep his private life out of the spotlight while carving a hugely successful film career for himself.

In an interview with The Jackal earlier this year, the hunky actor has insisted that believes his sexuality should have no bearing on his status as a leading Hollywood man.

“I don’t think about it. I don’t feel they’re connected. Talent, success, what you do in your personal life – I don’t see how one should have an effect on the other. I don’t think I’d be in this business if I felt that I was not being employed because of who I am in my personal life,” Evans said.