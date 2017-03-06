Beauty and the Beast made headlines around the world last week after we exclusively revealed the upcoming family film would feature the studio’s first “exclusively gay moment”.

Away from that landmark step in LGBT representation however, there’s still plenty to get excited about when it comes to the live action remake of the 1991 animated classic – not least the film’s killer soundtrack, which now has a shiny new music video to accompany Ariana Grande and John Legend’s updated version of the classic title track.

First recorded as a pop duet by Céline Dion and Peabo Bryson, the song was co-written by American lyricist Howard Ashman, whose battle with AIDS shaped the original movie and whose story we explore in the April issue of Attitude, available to download and in shops now.

The song loses none of its soaring power as Grande and Legend crash the film’s iconic ballroom scene for the new video, which also features snippets of Attitude cover stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in character as Belle and the Beast respectively.

Legend previously said of the pair’s collaboration: “I’ve never worked with Ariana before, and I’m excited for us to be remaking a classic. This song, and the film, speak to the idea that you can love somebody for what’s inside.

“It’s an iconic song, it’s an iconic film, and hopefully we can do it some justice.”

Beauty and the Beast hits UK cinemas 17 March.

