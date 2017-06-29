Promotional

Before I Got Famous, a web series about LGBT+ life in Hollywood, is making its debut at Outfest later this summer.

When handsome 21-year-old Chinese man, Xingcheng You (Alex), leaves his small town in China with the dream to become a Hollywood movie star, he realizes two scary truths: he is not the only handsome man out there, and he is not the only one who dreams to become a movie star.

It is a comical inside look at the gay dating scene, acting as an Asian against race stereotypes, and general hilarity. The show pushes diversity, directly marketable to their demographic. With prevalent Asian themes throughout the show, we are sure that the Asian community will relate to this content on an emotional and cultural level, as well as the LGBT+ community.

Before I Got Famous’ goal is to challenge this simplistic portrayal of Asian men and women by showing the world that humans are much more than just labels. We want to show everyone that the human experience is universal, beyond gender, race or sexual nature.

Before I Got Famous wants to invite its viewers to laugh with us at the stereotypes and embrace the human complexity, diversity and fair representation. We support inclusiveness – let us show you why.

The ten-part series will be shown at the LGBT+ film festival Outfest on July 15. Click here for more information.