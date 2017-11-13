For its fourth year, we ask what makes a man? The answers come via discussions about masculinity and power, Nordic masculinity, male identity and fatherhood, bullying, porn, teenage knife crime and music, to name just a few.

Some of the confirmed speakers at the event – Fri 24 – Sun 26 Nov 2017 – include Simon Amstell, the award-winning comedian and former host of Never Mind the Buzzcocks; Robert Webb the comedian, Peep Show-star and now memoirist; American race and women’s rights activist Kevin Powell; the Booker Prize-winning author Alan Hollinghurst, famous for chronicling gay life in modern Britain; and the refugee-turned-moviestar Antonythasan Jesuthasan.

Alongside the festival talks programme there are also opportunities to see a range of free performances, including beat-boxing and contemporary dance, or get involved in activities such as playful gender equality workshops for 7 – 10 year olds, building your dad out of LEGO® and woodwork and DIY with Men in Sheds.