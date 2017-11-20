Marvel’s latest television show, The Punisher, hit Netflix last week and we’ve found the perfect reason to watch it.

The series sees Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, a vigilante named The Punisher who fights the criminal underworld. And while he brings a whole lot of hot to the show, someone else caught our attention.

Ben Barnes also stars in the show, playing Billy Russo, Frank’s best friend and one episode sees Barnes strip naked for a steamy sex scene.

Barnes gets up to go to the bathroom, and in the process shows off his perfect bum in the process.

Take a look for yourself:

The Punisher is available on Netflix now.

