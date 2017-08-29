Girl groups have given us so much over the years.

Whether it’s British groups like Girls Aloud and The Saturdays, or US stars like Fifth Harmony and Destiny’s Child, we’ve been supplied with a wealth of incredible bangers over the years that will forever remain part of pop history.

The amount of girl groups exploded after the Spice Girls hit the scene, so we’ve decided to take a look back at what we’ve these incredible women have blessed the charts with over the past twenty five years.

Take a look at our picks below: (We’ve only allowed one song from each band to be included)

1. Never Ever – All Saints

2. Lose My Breath – Destiny’s Child

3. Sounds of The Underground – Girls Aloud

4. Round Round – Sugababes

5. Work From Home – Fifth Harmony

6. Waterfalls – TLC

7. Move – Little Mix

8. Say You’ll Be There – Spice Girls

9. Don’t Let Go – En Vogue

10. Dumb – The 411

11. Scandalous – MisTeeq

12. All Fired Up – The Saturdays

13. Buttons – Pussycat Dolls

14. Ugly Heart – GRL

15. Damaged – Danity Kane