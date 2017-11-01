News that ’90s comedy-horror Hocus Pocus is set to be remade for TV divided fans back in September, and it seems Bette Midler is less than thrilled about the idea of the Halloween classic being resurrected without her too.

Bette, who starred as Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson in Kenny Ortega’s fantasy drama about a trio of witches who are brought back to life in modern day Salem, Massachusetts, has taken a public a pop at the planned TV remake, which is expected to air on Disney Channel in 2018.

“I know it’s cheap. It’s going to be cheap!” she told PEOPLE.

While Bette and her former co-stars Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker have all been vocal about reprising their roles as the evil Sanderson sisters over the years, the upcoming Hocus Pocus remake will feature none of the original cast.

Bette went on to express concern about her iconic role being recast, saying: “I’m not sure what they’re going to do with my character. My character is very, very broad and I don’t know who they’re going to find to play that.”

Asked if she could be persuaded to make an appearance in this particular project for the right figure, Bette was clear: “No, no, no!”

So there you have it. The Hocus Pocus remake might not have Bette’s seal of approval, but we’ll have to wait until next year to see if it manages to cast a spell on audiences…

