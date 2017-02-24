The White House is set to revoke landmark guidelines introduced by President Obama advising public schools to let transgender students use the bathroom of their choice.
On Friday, February 9, the US Department of Justice, now under Trump’s instruction, withdrew that appeal.
Since then many celebrities have spoken out against Trumps decision, one of which was Queen B herself.
Taking to Facebook, she posted her support in the first post since her pregnancy announcement. The post said: “#LGBTQ students need to know we support them. Share your support to #protecttransyouth at glsen.org/100days & put #KindnessInAction.”
The post included a link to GLSEN’s Kindness in Action initiative, which has aims to combat the increase of bully and violence towards LGBT students in schools by getting people to share messages of support towards LGBTQ students across social media.
Speaking to The Huffington Post, GLSEN’s executive director Eliza Byard said: “We are so thrilled that Beyoncé is standing up for transgender youth by joining GLSEN’s 100 Days of Kindness campaign at this very difficult time. There is a great deal of confusion and fear out there right now, and Beyoncé has the unique power to cut through the noise to deliver a crucial message of love and support to all transgender youth. Thank you, Beyoncé. (And I cannot wait to tell my daughters about your support.)”
As well as Beyonce, yesterday (23rd February) Caitlyn Jenner took to Instagram to post a video directed at Trump.
In the video she says: “I have a message for the trans kids of America: you’re winning. I know it doesn’t feel like it today or every day, but you’re winning. Very soon we will win full freedom nationwide, and it’s going to be with bipartisan support.”
I have a message for the trans kids of America. You are winning. I know it doesn’t feel that way today or every day, but you _ are _ winning. You are going to keep on winning so much you’re going to get sick of winning. Very soon, we’ll win full freedom nationwide, and it’s going to happen with bipartisan support. For all our friends out there, If you want to be part of this winning side, you can help by checking out the National Center for Trans Equality and letting Washington hear how you feel loud and clear. (Link in bio!) Now…I also have a message for the bullies. You suck. You’re losers and you’re going to keep on losing. Because you’re weak, you pick on kids or you pick on women or anyone you think is vulnerable. Apparently even becoming the Attorney General isn’t enough to cure some of you of your insecurity. As proof that you can’t stop our progress, the Supreme Court will soon hear an important Title Nine case thanks to the courage of a brave young man named Gavin Grimm. See you in court!
She ends the video by asking Trump to call her.
Other celebrities have also shared their opinions on the matter on twitter:
We need to protect trans youth and stand up against this cruelty that hurts our kids. Support @Translifeline
— Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 22, 2017
we must #ProtectTransKids. this administration is attacking disenfranchised communities one by one. we must stand together for what’s right. https://t.co/zbCIoMZKRi
— Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 23, 2017
Just seeing the news about removing laws protecting trans people. This isn’t about politics. It’s about human rights, and it’s not okay.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 23, 2017
Trans friend, if you are struggling tonight, please reach out to @TrevorProject and @Translifeline. Equality for all! #ISTANDWITHGAVIN pic.twitter.com/bgipj0rmqg
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 23, 2017
Ah I am with you in spirit. #StandwithGavin https://t.co/FomJICKyxh
— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 22, 2017
Gavin Grimm to @realDonaldTrump: Transgender students just want to learn in peace https://t.co/FWFlnSSivI # via @HuffPostPol
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 23, 2017
