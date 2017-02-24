The White House is set to revoke landmark guidelines introduced by President Obama advising public schools to let transgender students use the bathroom of their choice.

On Friday, February 9, the US Department of Justice, now under Trump’s instruction, withdrew that appeal.

Since then many celebrities have spoken out against Trumps decision, one of which was Queen B herself.

Taking to Facebook, she posted her support in the first post since her pregnancy announcement. The post said: “#LGBTQ students need to know we support them. Share your support to #protecttransyouth at & put #KindnessInAction.”

The post included a link to GLSEN’s Kindness in Action initiative, which has aims to combat the increase of bully and violence towards LGBT students in schools by getting people to share messages of support towards LGBTQ students across social media.

Speaking to The Huffington Post, GLSEN’s executive director Eliza Byard said: “We are so thrilled that Beyoncé is standing up for transgender youth by joining GLSEN’s 100 Days of Kindness campaign at this very difficult time. There is a great deal of confusion and fear out there right now, and Beyoncé has the unique power to cut through the noise to deliver a crucial message of love and support to all transgender youth. Thank you, Beyoncé. (And I cannot wait to tell my daughters about your support.)”

As well as Beyonce, yesterday (23rd February) Caitlyn Jenner took to Instagram to post a video directed at Trump.

In the video she says: “I have a message for the trans kids of America: you’re winning. I know it doesn’t feel like it today or every day, but you’re winning. Very soon we will win full freedom nationwide, and it’s going to be with bipartisan support.”

She ends the video by asking Trump to call her.

Other celebrities have also shared their opinions on the matter on twitter:

We need to protect trans youth and stand up against this cruelty that hurts our kids. Support @Translifeline — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 22, 2017

we must #ProtectTransKids. this administration is attacking disenfranchised communities one by one. we must stand together for what’s right. https://t.co/zbCIoMZKRi — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 23, 2017

Just seeing the news about removing laws protecting trans people. This isn’t about politics. It’s about human rights, and it’s not okay. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 23, 2017

Trans friend, if you are struggling tonight, please reach out to @TrevorProject and @Translifeline. Equality for all! #ISTANDWITHGAVIN pic.twitter.com/bgipj0rmqg — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 23, 2017

Ah I am with you in spirit. #StandwithGavin https://t.co/FomJICKyxh — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 22, 2017

Gavin Grimm to @realDonaldTrump: Transgender students just want to learn in peace https://t.co/FWFlnSSivI # via @HuffPostPol — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 23, 2017

More stories:

Colton Haynes shares cute-as-hell bedroom snap with new boyfriend

Inspiring story of forbidden love discovered in Word War Two letters between two men