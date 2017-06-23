If you haven’t been watching Big Brother, we’ve found a reason why that should change.

The new series started recently, and it’s already had it’s fair share of drama with one housemate being removed after an explosive argument. Why can’t they just get along?!

But our favourite part has to be the guys this year, with Ex on the Beach hunk Kieran, Dreamboys star Lotan and Welsh hottie Tom all walking around in next to nothing most of the time.

Earlier this week they took their friendship to the next level when they decided to soap each other down in the shower – and it was a moment to say the least.



Watch the clip below: