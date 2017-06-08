A contestant on the latest series of Big Brother is under fire for using homophobic slurs on his Twitter account.

Tom Barber was granted entry into the house by viewers as part of a ‘People’s Housemate’ vote when the latest series launched earlier this week. However, this initial popularity has waned substantially since viewers uncovered a series of tweets made by Tom that contain homophobic slurs.

In two separate tweets, one from 2014 and another from 2016, Tom uses the word ‘faggot’. In the first he wrote: “it’s not gonna be enjoying a drink pal trust me! Haha😂 #Faggot”

He later wrote to a friend: “twat u probs get loved up again now before we go you faggot”.

@dalling_shaun it’s not gonna be enjoying a drink pal trust me! Haha😂 #Faggot — ThomasMathiasBarber (@tombarber49) April 12, 2014

@Jdavesi twat u probs get loved up again now before we go you faggot — ThomasMathiasBarber (@tombarber49) February 7, 2016

Many fans of the show took to Twitter to express their disgust, with many calling for Tom to be removed from the show all together. Some directed their tweets at hosts Emma Willis and Rylan Clark.

Oh god no!! @bbuk take action. Our “People’s housemate” does not represent us with HOMOPHOBIC COMMENTS! GET HIM OUT!! #BBUK #BBUKLaunch pic.twitter.com/ziaq5WWOYC — Curtis Lee ☀️ (@CurtyLeeXo) June 6, 2017

Tell him to get dressed. It’s time he left the house, due to his homophobic tweets. Tila Tequila was removed for less. #bbuk #bbtom https://t.co/TJuA9RyEHZ — Liam Curry 🐝 (@TribalSpaceman) June 7, 2017

Channel 5 has not addressed the criticism of Tom’s tweets.

