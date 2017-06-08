A contestant on the latest series of Big Brother is under fire for using homophobic slurs on his Twitter account.

Tom Barber was granted entry into the house by viewers as part of a ‘People’s Housemate’ vote when the latest series launched earlier this week. However, this initial popularity has waned substantially since viewers uncovered a series of tweets made by Tom that contain homophobic slurs.

In two separate tweets, one from 2014 and another from 2016, Tom uses the word ‘faggot’. In the first he wrote: “it’s not gonna be enjoying a drink pal trust me! Haha😂 #Faggot”

He later wrote to a friend: “twat u probs get loved up again now before we go you faggot”.

Many fans of the show took to Twitter to express their disgust, with many calling for Tom to be removed from the show all together. Some directed their tweets at hosts Emma Willis and Rylan Clark.

Channel 5 has not addressed the criticism of Tom’s tweets.

