Big Brother US hunk Mark Jansen is at it yet again, not that we’re complaining.

The 19th series of the reality show is currently airing on CBS in America, and the body builder has quickly built up a gay following… and it’s not hard to see why.

He’s been getting naked all over the place, and this week has been absolutely no different.

The hunk stripped off to his tiny purple pants, which he then proceeded to roll up – and down – so he could get an even tan. He ended up showing off more (probably) than he was bargaining for too.

Take a look below:

Send help.

If you want more of Mark in the buff, you only have to click here.

