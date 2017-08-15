Big Brother USA is in full-swing, and we’ve found ourselves seriously obsessed with our crush this year.

Mark Jansen, 26, is a body builder – as you can tell – and he’s quickly become one of the favourites to win the show. Last week he showed off while getting changed in the morning, and it turns out he’s a bit of an exhibitionist.

He’s been getting his bum out left, right and centre, but last night things got a bit more x-rated.

In the latest episode of the reality series things appeared to be getting a little, erm, heated in the bedroom.

Take a look below:

Name a better way to start your Tuesday morning. You’re so welcome.