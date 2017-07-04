Big Brother USA has started, and we’ve already found ourselves our crush for the series.

Mark Jansen, 26, is a body builder – as you can tell – and he’s quickly become one of the favourites to win the show.

On his official bio for the show, Mark says he’s “fun, strong, and thoughtful” which all sounds great to us.

We’d like to add in “looks good naked” to that list too.

Last night, the gym bunny became the first housemate to strip off in front of the cameras.

Take a look below:

Also, on a totally unrelated note. He’s just the gif(t) that keeps on giving: