Big Brother has everything we look for in a TV show – drama, real people embarrassing themselves to win some money, and a generous helping of male nudity.

This series is no exception, as current housemate Sam got his manhood out in an episode this week.

Sam and fellow housemate Ellie have had a somewhat on-and-off relationship in the house this year. With the pair seemingly getting along again, they went out to the garden to have a cheeky snog away from their fellow housemates.

After having a bit of a kiss, Sam turned to Ellie and said “Do you want me to get my willy out?”

Say yes Ellie, SAY YES!

Sam was good on his offer, giving Ellie a glimpse of the goods:

Well, that was certainly one of the biggest, and we mean biggest, moments so far this series …

Afterwards, Sam – who seemed very pleased with himself, turned to Ellie and said “How big is that?” Someone is very sure of themselves.

If you want to see the full uncensored version, you can always check out Channel 5’s coverage. You know, if you’re into that kind of thing.

