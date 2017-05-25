A minute’s silence will be held at Birmingham Pride this weekend in memory of those who were killed and injured in Monday’s bombing in Manchester.

Organisers have confirmed that the one minute’s silence will take place before the start of the festival’s Carnival Parade in Victoria Square on Saturday (May 27).

22 people lost their lives and a further 59 were injured during Monday’s attack, which took place at the conclusion of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Festivities for Birmingham Pride, which will feature a parade through the city centre and a two-day music festival in the gay village, are set to go ahead as planned in the wake of the tragedy, with security subject to “ongoing reviews”, organisers have confirmed.

CONFIRMED: A one-minute silence will take place at the @BirminghamPride Parade – as a mark of respect to the people of Manchester.

❤️ + 🌈 pic.twitter.com/g57UoSyF0t

— Birmingham Pride (@BirminghamPride) May 24, 2017

Event bosses have joined West Midlands Police in reassuring concerned Pride-goers that a “full” security operation will be in place over the course of the weekend after the UK’s terror threat alert level was raised from ‘severe’ to ‘critical’ earlier this week, indicating that further attacks may be imminent.

ACC Alex Murray of West Midlands Police said: “Birmingham plays host to Pride this weekend and we’re expecting tens of thousands of visitors to the city. This is an annual event with a parade, music and festivities which are enjoyed by many.

“I appreciate that people planning to attend may feel a sense of nervousness – I would like to take this opportunity to give you some reassurance that a full policing operation is in place and is subject to ongoing reviews.

“We will have a large number of police officers, specials and police staff on hand to keep the public safe – this isn’t only for the Pride event, but also for anyone visiting the city to enjoy all it has to offer.”

Birmingham Pride Festival Director Lawrence Barton commented: “Birmingham is a great city, and like Manchester, we shall be showing the world our true spirit of love, unity, and support for one another whilst honouring the victims of Monday night’s attack.

“There will be a full Policing Operation in place to keep the public safe, and is subject to ongoing reviews.

“So we look forward to hosting one of our best Birmingham Pride Parades and Festivals to date. And we know that, with your commitment and support, the people of Birmingham and all our visitors from around the world will demonstrate LOVE will always win over hate.”

More stories:

Katy Perry finally opens up about Taylor Swift feud on Carpool Karaoke

Gay Tongan Olympian Amini Fonua on representing a country where it’s illegal to be gay