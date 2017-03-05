Black Magic Disco has lands to Village Underground this year and it’s going to be a great one.

The disco brand will make its return on March 17 and will involve an inviting and accessible night of feel good disco vibes paired with beautiful lighting and an amazing, deconstructed disco ball instillation.

For the long-awaited party, Shoreditch’s Village Underground will be welcoming one of dance music’s best dressed JD’s, Gerd Janson.

Whilst managing his label, Running Back, holding his residency in Frankfurt plus his non-stop global DJ schedule, it’s safe to say that Gerd has his hands full right now.

However, Village Underground feel that his rare disco cuts and collection of the finest house records makes him an ideal headliner to keep the crowd moving all night long.

Janson won’t be alone however, as Norwegian DJ, producer and remixer, Prins Thomas, will be joining him.

Well known for his eclectic space sounds, Prins and Gerd are a duo who are guaranteed to keep partygoers firmly locked to the dance floor all night.

To grab some tickets for the show, and for more information, visit Resident Advisor.

Black Magic Disco will return at the Village Underground, Shoreditch, on Friday, March 17, at 10pm.

