The organisers of Blackpool Pride have apologised after they were criticised by attendees over a sign related to a trans-only area of the event.

Blackpool Pride was celebrated over the weekend, featuring performances by Union J and Jane McDonald. However, the festivities were overshadowed by a sign that offended some of the people in attendance.

The sign in question read ‘Trans area only. Under 16’s must be accompanied by a responsible adult.’ People at the event were angered by the sign, which suggests that trans attendees should be separated from children, and perpetuates the transphobic myth that trans people are somehow ‘dangerous’ to young people.



Shaun Pickup, Chairperson of Blackpool Pride Festival, responded to the controversy with an apology on Facebook: “We are deeply saddened that we have received complaints and concerns from our visitors regarding the Trans* area at this year’s Blackpool Pride Festival and would like to offer our most sincere apologies for any offence which has been caused.

“The Trans area was created in response to requests from the community to provide a safe space for them during the festival. Both Blackpool Pride Festival and our partners at Horizon are fully supportive and stand in solidarity with the Trans* community at all times, the provision of this space was an attempt to respect their wishes. We were in no way were seeking to segregate members of any community as our ethos as an organisation is about bringing people together.