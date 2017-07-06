Blind Date will air its first ever LGBT+ episode this weekend to coincide with London Pride.

The first of several episodes of the recently-revived dating show to feature LGBT contestants will be broadcast just hours after Saturday’s Pride in London parade (July 8).

The episode will see Celine Dion super-fan Alice Tate, 29, choose between digital content manager Steph, 26, from Southampton, civil engineering technician Sarah, 30, from Reading and New Zealand-born Jane, 31, from London.

Helping Alice find her Miss Right is host Paul O’Grady, who replaced the late Cilla Black when Blind Date returned to screens just three weeks ago.

The iconic dating show – which sees singles ask three hidden suitors a series of flirty questions before deciding who to go on a date with – originally aired on ITV from 1985-2003, and exclusively matched heterosexual couples during that time.

Tens of thousands are expected to fill the streets of London on Saturday for the capital’s annual celebration of LGBT equality.

The parade will begin at 1pm on Regent Street just north of Oxford Circus station, with over 300 groups scheduled to take part, while the likes of Glee‘s Amber Riley and X Factor stars Saara Aalto and Fleur East mwill keep crowds entertained with live performances in trafalgar Square throughout the afternoon.

Blind Date airs on Saturday 8 July at 8pm on Channel 5.

More stories:

Iraqi actor and model killed ‘for looking gay’

Life in America’s only gay street gang explored in new doc from Louis C.K. – WATCH