Lee Ryan has just been announced as one of the new characters entering EastEnders.

The Blue singer has signed up for a guest stint playing the role of heartthrob ‘Woody’ Woodward, and while his stay in Walford sadly won’t be a permanent one, we do know the character of Woody will be a troublemaker and “a bit of a player.”

In a statement, Ryan, said: “I am so excited to be part of the show. Woody is the best role I could have wished to play. He’s a brilliant character, and it’s clear he’s been leading a full and colourful life. I can’t wait for people to see what he’s like for themselves.”

The former Attitude cover star, 33, will be following in the footsteps of his former bandmates Duncan James and Simon Webb, who landed TV roles in Hollyoaks and River City respectively last year.

Executive producer Sean O’Connor added that the show was, “delighted to welcome Lee Ryan to Walford as ‘Woody’ Woodward. Woody is a man who has worked hard and played hard in bars, clubs and pubs around the world and has finally decided to stop wandering and put down some roots.

“He’s going to ruffle some feathers and obviously break some hearts, so there’s a great deal to look forward to as soon as he bursts on to the square. Lee is a perfect casting for Albert Square and we knew straightaway we wanted him for the role.”

We can’t help but cast our mind back to Blue’s famous Attitude shoot from 2011. Bring on the fan fiction, we say…

