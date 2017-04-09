David Gest’s best friend has claimed the entertainer once vowed to have Elton John killed.

The bizarre claim, which comes a year after David’s untimely death, was made by his bodyguard Imad Handi, who has suggested that the incident was set to take place in 2003.

According to Imad, David became enraged when he found out that Elton John had insinuated that he was a gay man.

He claimed that the former Celebrity Big Brother star got in contact with a man who could help get rid of the singer for good.

“David approached him about the possibility of bumping Elton off,” Imad told The Sun on Sunday. “No one knew his name but the Maori man said he had friends who could sort it for £40,000.”

The security guard alleges that he was put in charge of laying down a £20,000 payment to the hit man.

“I took the money in a white laundry bag to the Hilton village hotel and gave it to the man, “ claimed Imad. “He said he wanted the remainder afterwards. I felt guilty but I felt loyalty to David.”

However, he started to worry about what he was getting involved in and pleaded with Gest to call off the plan – and apparently he thankfully saw sense in the end.

“He eventually said OK but told me I had to get his money back,” said Imad. “The man only gave me £8,000 back so David lost £12,000 but at least Elton didn’t die.”

