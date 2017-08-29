We had no idea boxing was so watchable.

Professional fighter Conor McGregor stole the limelight when he met Floyd Mayweather forn a weigh-in before the pair’s much-talked about match.

The fighters stood just inches from each other’s face, and McGregor decided to strip down to just hits pants while attempting to intimidate his rival.

Fans quickly noticed McGregoer’s other, erm, talent, and couldn’t stop talking about it on social media.

Don’t know what we mean? Here’s a clue:

Watch the full clip below: