ITV2 reality series Bromans finally kicked off on Thursday night (September 14), and it was certainly a premiere to remember.

The show, which see eight 21st century lads transported back to the time of ancient Rome to see if they can cut it as gladiators, wasted no time in getting its hunky line-up of contestants completely starkers within the first five minutes of the show.

The boys were forced to naked as they waited for their girlfriends to complete a task, and while they started off shy, cupping their crown jewels, it wasn’t long before viewers were given a full-frontal display.

Hopefully the episode is sign of what’s to come as the guys are trained by the fearsome ‘Doctore’, played by model and former Gladiators star David McIntosh, leading up to a grand final where they’ll battle it out in front of a live crowd.

Check out the boys in all their glory below…

Bromans continues next Thursday at 9pm on ITV2.

