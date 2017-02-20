The Attitude Body Issue is, unsurprisingly, all about the male form, so who better to go to for our main fashion story this month that the men who push their bodies further thanks anyone else for the sake of their art?

Our latest issue sees the stars of The Royal Ballet show us exactly what they can do in a stunning new photo series, shot by Jenny Brough and styled by our very own Joseph Kocharian. Inside, first Soloist Valentino Zucchetti, soloist Marcelino Sambé and artist Calvin Richardson reveal how pain is beauty when it comes to putting their bodies through the rigours of professional dance.

Check out some of the shoot’s stunning highlights below:

If you want to see the boys in action take a look at the Royal Opera House’s schedule for the season at roh.org.uk.

You can see the full shoot and read the boys’ interviews in Attitude’s Body Issue available to download and in shops now. Available internationally from newsstand.co.uk/attitude.

Photography: Jenny Brough

Styling: Joseph Kocharian

Grooming: Cat Wyman

Fashion Assistant: Nick Byam

