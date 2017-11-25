Brandon Myers just can’t stop giving fans what they want.

The reality TV star, who took part in MTV’s Ex On The Beach before appearing in Bromans, has provided his followers with yet another x-rated snap.

Myers shared a new image on Instagram featuring him brushing his teeth in his underwear, you know, as you do.

Alongside the photo, Myers wrote: “Trying to keep my teeth bright”.

But we doubt he was trying to show off his night time routine, going by the picture:

The model, who accidentally went full-frontal in an x-rated snap earlier this week, has previously boasted about his manhood, calling it his “third leg” and has repeatedly showed off his package.

Just take a look for yourself:

Breakin’ the box – @boxmenswear 🤷🏼‍♂️ • #ad #spon #boxmenswear A post shared by Brandon Myers (@brandonpmyers) on Nov 19, 2017 at 1:17pm PST

Out here in Jamaica and I always take my comfy @boxmenswear underwear with me 😍 #bromans #ad #spon A post shared by Brandon Myers (@brandonpmyers) on Sep 13, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

More stories:

Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez strips off and talks fitness with Attitude

Football’s first openly gay referee says game is stuck in the ‘dark ages’ when it comes to homophobia