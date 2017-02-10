Photographer Daniel Jaems has journeyed to the the beach in search of a bit of sun with Brazilian model Alexsandro Duarte for D.Hedral‘s ongoing DH12 project, which sees the brand circle the globe in search for inspirational guys to photograph.

What a chore that must be.

In the accompanying interview, former footballer Duarte talks about what drives him, including losing his father at the age of 9 and focusing on his sport. You can see the full shoot and check out Alexsandro‘s interview on dhedral.com, but for now, here are some highlights…





