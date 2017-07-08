A group of third-division footballers in Brazil have been sacked after a video emerged of one of the men masturbating two others in their locker room.

Four unnamed men, have been axed from Sport Clube Gaucho in Passo Fundo. These include the three men who engaged in the sex act, as well as the man who filmed it.

A video of the incident was subsequently leaked online. The men were let go after the president of the club learned of its existence.

In response, the football club said in a statement: “There are moments in life when the best thing you can do is stay quiet, and just watch the events.”

Gilmar Rosso, president of the club, called the video “disgusting”, but argued that the men were let go due to the incident happening on club property.

“When I hit play, I deleted it, I think it’s disgusting,” Rosso said. “Outside business hours, we have nothing to do with the situation. If they want to get drunk, [be] gay or not, that’s their problem.

How is being gay a ‘problem’, Gilmar?

Rosso continued: “What I have to answer as president is during a trip, office hours. That’s my responsibility. The club is not a keeper of morals and good manners. The only thing we have to answer to is the making of the video inside the club dressing room.”

Rosso later reacted to accusations that the firings were homophobic by arguing that the same decision would’ve been reached if the act involved people of the opposite sex. “From the beginning of the season, everyone knew that images or videos could not be released without authorisation from the board. If the video had a heterosexual nature, the same decision would have been made.”