Barry Manilow has come out as gay at the age of 73.

The legendary entertainer, who is usually tight-lipped about his personal life, revealed that he has been in a relationship with his manager Garry Kief for almost 40 years.

“I’m so private. I always have been,” he told People magazine.

I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything.”

Barry and Garry married in 2014.

Speaking on the reaction fans have had to his relationship, Barry said: “When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful — strangers commenting, ‘Great for you!’ I’m just so grateful for it.”