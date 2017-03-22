A man has been shot by police after he tried to enter the Palace of Westminster, having mowed down pedestrians in what is being described as a terror attack.

According to reports from the scene, a police officer was stabbed and more than a dozen people have been left injured after a car ploughed into members of the public on Westminster Bridge. One person is believed to have been killed, with others suffering “catastrophic injuries.”

A major security alert is under way after the man, armed with a knife, charged through the front gates of Parliament. It’s believed sounds of gunfire rang out during the chaos.

Two people were said to be lying in Old Palace Yard, the open space between the Palace of Westminster and Westminster Abbey.

Photos from the scene have shown several dozens of people injured in Westminster bridge, with passersby trying to comfort them as best they can.

Tom Peck, political editor for the Independent, tweeted: “There was a loud bang. Screams. Commotion. Then the sound of gunshots. Armed police everywhere.”

A junior doctor at St Thomas’ Hospital has reported that one woman has died, while Sky News sources are claiming two have been tragically killed.

London police said they were called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge near parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

“We were called at approx 2.40pm to reports of an incident at Westminster Bridge. Being treated as a firearms incident – police on scene.”

Scotland Yard said in a statement: “Police are asking people to avoid the following areas: Parliament Square; Whitehall; Westminster Bridge; Lambeth Bridge; Victoria Street up to the junction with Broadway and the Victoria Embankment up to Embankment Tube.”