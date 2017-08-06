The city of Brighton is nursing a sore head today after the the Sussex seaside town saw its annual Pride event take place on Saturday.

An estimated 300,000 people gathered for one of the UK’s biggest Pride events, which started with a parade from the beachfront through the city centre towards Preston Park, where crowds were treated to music from the likes of Louisa Johnson, Years & Years and the legendary Pet Shop Boys.

With a theme of #SummerofLove, this year’s event took on an even more celebratory tone than usual as the UK marks 50 years since the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales.

Relive the action below:

#brighton #uk #england #inglaterra #reinounido #unitedkingdom #gaypride #brightongaypride #brightonpride #party A post shared by Filipe Marques (@filipeamarques) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

#brighton #uk #england #inglaterra #reinounido #unitedkingdom #gaypride #brightongaypride #brightonpride #party A post shared by Filipe Marques (@filipeamarques) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

#brighton #uk #england #inglaterra #reinounido #unitedkingdom #gaypride #brightongaypride #brightonpride #party A post shared by Filipe Marques (@filipeamarques) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

#brighton #pride A post shared by Ollie (@ollieep) on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Celebrating gay pride #gaypride2017 #brighton #l4l #sunny #f4l A post shared by Roxana Avendaño Rocha (@avendano_rocha) on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

Our sniffer dogs are out for @PrideBrighton. Don’t be alarmed if they sniff around you, just doing their job #BrightonPride #Pride2017 🌈🐶👮 pic.twitter.com/8xfPYjthI0 — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) August 5, 2017

The oldest gay in the village and former Attitude Pride Award winner George Montague is looking fabulous as hell at 94! 👏😭🌈 #BrightonPride pic.twitter.com/2j3mA5V5Fy — Attitude (@AttitudeMag) August 5, 2017

Who got confetti’d?! We love you, Years and Years! pic.twitter.com/4cvWUTn88l — Brighton Pride (@PrideBrighton) August 5, 2017