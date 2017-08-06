The city of Brighton is nursing a sore head today after the the Sussex seaside town saw its annual Pride event take place on Saturday.
An estimated 300,000 people gathered for one of the UK’s biggest Pride events, which started with a parade from the beachfront through the city centre towards Preston Park, where crowds were treated to music from the likes of Louisa Johnson, Years & Years and the legendary Pet Shop Boys.
With a theme of #SummerofLove, this year’s event took on an even more celebratory tone than usual as the UK marks 50 years since the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales.
Relive the action below:
It’s definitely the #SummerofLove! Woke up covered in glitter – always a sign of a great #BrightonPride2017! #BrightonPride #LGBTQ #NHS pic.twitter.com/e6eyRBo3iP
— Shannon R. Guglietti (@integrativpsych) August 6, 2017
Our sniffer dogs are out for @PrideBrighton. Don’t be alarmed if they sniff around you, just doing their job #BrightonPride #Pride2017 🌈🐶👮 pic.twitter.com/8xfPYjthI0
— Sussex Police (@sussex_police) August 5, 2017
When it comes to rainbow flags, we’re total size queens 👀🏳️🌈 #BrightonPride #SummerofLove pic.twitter.com/6gGIqipUav
— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) August 5, 2017
Don’t you come for the gays luvvie! #BrightonPride #SummerofLove pic.twitter.com/aoySpRXxK5
— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) August 5, 2017
Much respect to @sussex_police for their YMCA at #BrightonPride @PrideBrighton pic.twitter.com/i8jXmxtAFj
— Antony Tiernan (@AntonyTiernan) August 5, 2017
The oldest gay in the village and former Attitude Pride Award winner George Montague is looking fabulous as hell at 94! 👏😭🌈 #BrightonPride pic.twitter.com/2j3mA5V5Fy
— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) August 5, 2017
Did somebody call for a paramedic? 😱🌈 #BrightonPride #SummerofLove pic.twitter.com/zvIxdd3Otp
— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) August 5, 2017
Who got confetti’d?! We love you, Years and Years! pic.twitter.com/4cvWUTn88l
— Brighton Pride (@PrideBrighton) August 5, 2017
Louisa Johnson smashed it on stage earlier! pic.twitter.com/2bwkbjbPui
— Brighton Pride (@PrideBrighton) August 5, 2017
🍼🌈 amazingggg tings w @yearsandyears yesterday #BrightonPride 🍼🌈 pic.twitter.com/3HcGJGpHeC
— ㅤㅤㅤ (@breerunway) August 6, 2017