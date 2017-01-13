Brighton Pride have revealed the first details of this year’s Pride celebrations – and it looks like 2017 will be another year to remember for one of the UK’s biggest and boldest celebrations equality.

After the success of last year’s Pride Parade, which drew and estimate crowd of 200,000 spectators, organisers have promised a ‘Summer of Love’ in 2017 to mark the landmark 5oth anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales.

Teasing plans for “the most spectacular Pride event of 2017, filled with joy, love, and pride”, Community Parade, Festival and Pride Village Party have been confirmed for the weekend of August 5-6, with tickets already on sale.

Brighton Pride Festival is set to take place in Preston Park on Saturday 5 August, and after attracting international stars including Carly Rae Jepsen, Dua Lipa and Sister Sledge, anticipation will be high to see which artists appears on the bill this year.

“Not just a time to party, the Pride Festival and Parade are a chance for us to come together as a community to declare our unity as we continue to face the challenges by those around the world who would take the LGBT+ community back to the days before decriminalisation and equality,” organisers said in a statement.

“Together we can keep moving forward, celebrating, campaigning and connecting with Pride.

“Join us in August 2017 for Brighton Pride’s Summer Of Love and our sensational Carnival Of Diversity and help us declare, fifty years on from the decriminalisation of homosexuality, love wins.”

Related: Brighton Pride 2016 in pictures

Early Bird and First Release tickets for the Pride Festival are now available from the Brighton Pride website. Check out some of last year’s highlights below: