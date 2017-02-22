Awards Season with Attitude, sponsored by discoverlosangeles.com.

Follow the 37th Brit Awards with Attitude as we take you through all the glitz, glamour and gongs live from London’s 02 Arena.

21.55 – And that’s you lot folks. As the Brits leaves us with another legend to play us out in the form of Mr Robbie Williams, we bid you adieu.

In short, it’s been a good night for David Bowie, Little Mix, and Emma Willis’s profile. It’s been a bad night for Skepta – who goes home empty-handed despite three nominations – and the self-esteem of an unfortunate Katy Perry dancer who took a tumble off the stage while dressed as a two-up two-down. Stand by for medical updates on that one.

Until next year…

21.50 – Right, this is it, the big one: The Mastercard British Album of the Year. It’s The 1975 vs David Bowie vs Kano vs Michael Kiwanuka vs Skepta and this year it really feels like it could go anybody’s way…

It’s David Bowie’s way.

Just over a year after his death, the British pop-rock icon continues to make his presences felt, as his twenty-fifth and final studio album Blackstar takes home the night’s biggest prize. It’s a fitting end to a night that’s celebrated the best that British music has to offer.

Bowie’s son Duncan Jones accepts the award on his father’s behalf, telling the crowd it’s “for all the kooks, and for all the people that make the kooks.”

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

21.38 – After a rollicking rendition of ‘Castle on the Hill’, Ed Sheeran launches into the somehow more successful toe-tapper ‘Shape of You’, featuring guest vocals from rising British grime star Stormzy.

If you’re missing Ed’s performance, don’t worry, he’ll be back on this stage hoovering up every award going this time next year, mark our words.

21.33 – Any guesses who might have won the fan-voted award for Best British Video?

Yep, despite going their separate ways well over a year ago, the terrifying force of the world’s tween-age girl population continues to be felt as One Direction romp to victory with their *ahem* groundbreaking visual for ‘History’.

21.28 – It looks like Katy Perry’s performance all got a bit much for one poor house…

21.25 – Coldplay are joined by everyone’s favourite problematic crush, The Chainsmokers, for a world-first performance of their brand new single ‘Something Just Like This’. It’s got zany colours. It’s got crowd-diving. It’s got basic white boys at turntables. Basically, it’ll be Number One by dawn.

21.16 – Three for the price of once coming up: Best International Male Solo Artist goes to Drake, Best International Female Solo Artist goes to Beyoncé, and Best International Group goes to A Tribe Called Quest – none of whom, fairly unsurprisingly, are in the room. On we go…

21.05 – And there is! Kudos to legendary former Attitude staffer Ben Kelly for clocking this one:

21.00 – Up next, it’s global superstar Katy Perry, making her first UK TV performance in three years. As expected, the 32-year-old delivers a ‘purposeful’ performance which sees her weave her way around a town of waist-high paper houses dressed in a rather great pant suit.

As Skip Marley comes out for his verse, two giant skeletons dressed in suits, one male, one female dance their way across the stage. We’re sure there’s a message in there somewhere…

20.53 – Best British Single is a packed category this year. Who’s it going to be? Calvin Harris? Adele? Zayn?

Nope, it’s Little Mix! The girls pick up their first Brit Award, and about time too. “If it wasn’t for our friendship we wouldn’t still be going,” says Jade, aka The Best One. Ya hear that, every other girlband ever?

first Brit Award

20.43 – The emotional blows keep coming as Chris Martin takes the stage for a tribute performance of ‘A Different Corner’, which turns into a tear-jerking duet as a video and audio of Michael performing the song appears on screen behind him.

Gotta hand it to them, that was about as moving as it gets.

20.35 – Wham!’s Andrew Ridgely and Pepsi and Shirley pay tribute to their “beloved friend”, George Michael. The trio reminisce about time spent hanging out and creating dance routines before they made it big in the ’80s.

They tearfully pay tribute to the late singer’s infamous generosity – “anyone who asked for George’s help invariable got it” – and it’s breaking our heart all over again, frankly.

20.33 – This year’s In Memoriam segment is as upsettingly icon-filled as you’d imagine. Pete Burns, George Michael, Prince, Viola Beach, Leonard Cohen… the list goes on.

20.24 – The 1975 are on stage performing ‘The Sound’ – though sadly not backed by the sound of Denise Welch’s showreel.

What it is backed by is placards of insults levelled at the polarising pop-rock group, a la the brilliant music video, if you’re familiar with it. Our personal fave? ‘I heard ‘Chocolate’ once and I didn’t really like it’.

20.20 – Best British Breakthrough goes to Rag’n’Bone Man, the man responsible for that most ear-worming of winter hits, ‘Human’. Big win in a tough category for the 32-year-old.

20.08 – Best British Male Solo Artist is announced by Zane Lowe, and there could only be one winner really, couldn’t there? The late, great David Bowie follows up his sweep at the Grammys earlier this month by adding another award to iconic name.

20.00 – Best British Group goes to The 1975! We’re here for any band that came out of from reigning ‘How Gay Are You?’ queen Denise Welch.

07.50 – Bruno Mars up next. He’s treating – if that’s the right term – us to a performance of the mid-tempo ‘That’s What I Like’. It’s pleasant enough, but c’mon B, this is the Brits!

07.44 – Best British Female Solo Artist goes to Emeli Sandé!

It’s a second BBFSA award for Ms. Sandé, who nabbed her first back in 2012. Hard to believe the ‘Heaven’ singer’s been around for more than half a decade already…

07.40 – Little Mix are here to kick off proceedings, and KICK THEM OFF THEY DO. We love the girls so we’re bias, we have to admit, but they’re looking *fire emoji* as they enter being carried on chariots before launching into a stadium-rocking-rendition of… ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, to collective gay screams of ‘WHAT HAPPENED TO ‘TOUCH!’ Still great though.

07.30 – And we’re off! Dermot and Emma ‘do a Gaga’ as they introduce the show from the top of the 02. No jump sadly, but there you go.

07.15 – Hello and welcome to the Brit Awards 2017, live from London!

The biggest night in British music is here, offering what’s bound to be smorgasbord of stars, performances, and – given the amount of wine that’s been carted into London’s 02 Arena over the last 24 hours – on-air surprises.

Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis will be hosting tonight’s ceremony after Michael Bublé was forced to pull out after his his three-year-old son Noah was sadly diagnosed with liver cancer last November.

Derm and Em are pros though, so tonight’s show is in safe hands, however rowdy things get…

As well as the awards, expect performances from Katy Perry, Little Mix, Emeli Sande, Robbie Williams, Ed Sheeran, Skepta, The 1975 and Bruno Mars.

If you need a reminder of who’ll be battling it out for a trophy, you can check out the full list of nominees below:

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

Craig David

David Bowie

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sandé

Lianne La Havas

Nao

BRITISH GROUP

The 1975

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag’n’Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

CRITICS’ CHOICE

Winner – Rag’n’Bone Man

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

BRITISH SINGLE

Alan Walker – ‘Faded’

Calum Scott – ‘Dancing On My Own’

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – ‘This Is What You Came For’

Clean Bandit feat. Anne-Marie and Sean Paul – ‘Rockabye’

Coldplay – ‘Hymn For The Weekend’

James Arthur – ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’

Jonas Blue & Dakota – ‘Fast Car’

Little Mix – ‘Shout Out To My Ex’

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – ‘Girls Like’

Zayn – ‘Pillowtalk’

MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The 1975 – ‘I Like It When You Sleep For You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’

David Bowie – ‘Blackstar’

Kano – ‘Made In the Manor’

Michael Kiwanuka – ‘Love & Hate’

Skepta – ‘Konnichiwa’

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Adele – ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – ‘This Is What You Came For’

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – ‘Rockabye’

Coldplay – ‘Hymn For The Weekend’

James Arthur – ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’

Jonas Blue & Dakota – ‘Fast Car’

Little Mix feat. Sean Paul – ‘Hair’

One Direction – ‘History’

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – ‘Girls Like’

Zayn – ‘Pillowtalk’

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Drake

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Beyoncé

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots

