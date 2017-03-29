David Walliams has opened up about his sexuality in the latest issue of Attitude Magazine.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 45, has hinted that his life would be “a lot simpler” if he was attracted to men, because people always assume he’s gay anyway.

Sharing his thoughts on same-sex relationships, David admitted that he would never “rule out” dating another man in the future.

“I don’t know why anyone would rule [a relationship with a man] out. Why would anyone say that’s never going to happen?” explained the Little Britain star.

“I do love women and I’m attracted to women but sometimes I think it would be simpler if I wasn’t – because people think I’m gay and I’m camp.”

David married Dutch supermodel Lara Stone in 2010 but they divorced in 2015. They share one son together – Alfred.

The comedian went on to reveal that he experimented when he was growing up, saying: “I had gay experiences growing up, which I enjoyed.”

Last year, the TV star hit back at people who can’t differentiate between a person who is camp, and someone who’s actually attracted to other men.

He said: “I’ve always been camp. A lot of people can’t make the distinction between someone who’s camp and someone who’s gay.

“It’s a thing people really fear in themselves and I think everyone who’s homophobic probably has gay thoughts and feelings.”

