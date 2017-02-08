Britain’s Next Top Model is set to feature a transgender contestant for the first time ever.

The popular modelling competition returns for an 11th series next month, and is set to score a win for diversity with the inclusion of 22-year-old Talulah-Eve Brown, a beauty queen and trans rights campaigner from Birmingham.

The aspiring model currently works as a bar supervisor and will be among the 12 girls battling it out to be crowned Britain’s next top model.

Brown says her look is “instantly recognisable” and “versatile”, and that she can win the competition because “there is no one like her”.

Models Abbey Clancy and Paul Sculfor will be back as co-head judges when Britain’s Next Top model returns to Lifetime in March, along with returning judges Hilary Alexander and Nicky Johnston.

The new series is also set to feature guest appearances from the likes of Millie Mackintosh, Esttée Lalonde, Savannah Miller and Matthew Williamson.

You can watch the title sequence for series 11 of Britain’s Next Top Model below:

