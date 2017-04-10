Edward Enninful OBE has been confirmed as the new editor of British Vogue.

The leading London fashion stylist was appointed Fashion Director of i-D in 1991 at the age of 19, and is currently fashion and creative director at W Magazine. He will succeed Alexandra Shulman as editor later this summer.

Jonathan Newhouse, International chairman and chief executive of Vogue’s publisher Condé Nast called Enninful “an influential figure in the communities of fashion, Hollywood and music which shape the cultural zeitgeist.”

“By virtue of his talent and experience, Edward is supremely prepared to assume the responsibility of British Vogue.”

Edward has a reputation as a maverick of fashion, contributing to some of the world’s biggest fashion publications including Italian and American Vogue and working with names including Kate Moss and close friend Naomi Campbell over the years.

The 45-year-old was award an OBE in 2016 for services to fashion, and appeared in 2009 American documentary film The September Issue, about the behind-the-scenes drama that follows editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and her staff during the production of the September 2007 issue of American Vogue magazine.

Born in Ghana, Edward moved to London’s Ladbroke Grove with his parents as a baby , and will be heading back from New York to his hometown as he steps into one of the most prestigious roles in fashion – we look forward to seeing his first issue of British Vogue later this year!

Words by Ross Semple and Joseph Kocharian

