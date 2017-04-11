Britney Spears is officially leaving Las Vegas forever.

The legendary pop icon has revealed that her Piece of Me show, that’s so far grossed over $100 million, will be coming to an end on New Years Ever.

“As I prepare to say goodbye to ‘Piece of Me,’ I had no idea how magical this experience would be,” Spears said in a statement.

“Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show.”

Over 700,000 fans from around the world have watched the show so far, so those wanting to see her live before the end will need to hurry before tickets sell out.

“When we first announced “Britney: Piece of Me” four years ago, we were certain that Britney’s residency would revolutionise the entertainment landscape in Las Vegas, and are thrilled at how successful the show has been,” said Jason Gastwirth, Caesars Entertainment senior vice president of marketing and entertainment in a statement.

There’s no news as to what Britney plans on doing after the show has ended, but with dates across the world being announced earlier this month, it looks like she could be heading to a city near you in 2018.

Tickets for the final run of shows go on sale April 14th.

